Messi Will End His Football Career In Barcelona – Club President

Spanish club, Barcelona’s president, Josep Maria Bartomeu has said that ace football player Lionel Messi will end his career at the club despite rumors of his departure.

According to reports, the Argentine playmaker is yet to sign a new contract to extend his stay at the Nou Camp.

It was previously reported that the striker indefinitely put contract talks on hold because of issues between the players and the board.

However, Bartomeu told Spanish network Movistar that Messi has spoken of his desire to sign a new deal and end his career at the club.

”Messi has said he will end his working and footballing life at Barca,’ Bartomeu said after his side beat Villarreal 4-1 on Sunday, July 5.