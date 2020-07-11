Mercy Eke Pens Sweet Words To Celebrate Mike Edwards On His 30th Birthday

BBNaija winner, Mercy Eke, has taken to social media to celebrate Mike Edwards on his 30th birthday.

Sharing a photo of both of them, the reality TV star shared how much of gentleman Mike is.

Mercy also stressed that Mike would be the best dad as she reminded fans about the baby on the way.

Sharing on Instagram, Mercy wrote in part: “Happy birthday @aireyys the classic man, the cruise master👑 I am glad to have a reliable friend like you and I’m so sure you will be the best dad in the world…”

See Post Here: