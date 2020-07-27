Mercy Eke Goes Spiritual On Critics; Instructs Them To Give Her Money (Video)

2019 BBNaija housemate, Mercy Eke shared an hilarious video via her Instagram story which contains important messages for her critics.

The former video vixen decided to go spiritual on her critics in a bid to stop them from saying negative things about her.

In the video, Eke is seen wearing a scary make-up and chanting incantations while ordering her critics, who post nasty things about her to stop and she also commanded them to send her money.

Watch the video clip below: