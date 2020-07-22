Mercy Eke Gets Customized Plate Number

Mercy Eke, winner of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show has landed herself another win.

The reality TV star shared a photo of her new plate number which showed that it was customized.

The new plate number reads “M-Lambo”

Sharing the update with her fans and followers, the reality TV star wrote: “Make Way”

Mercy would be the first housemate from the reality TV show to get herself a customized plate number.

See Post Here: