Mercy Aigbe Describes Faithia Williams As ‘Ageless Beauty‘ (Photo)

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe took to her Instagram page on Tuesday to gush over her colleague, Faithia Williams whom she described her as an ageless beauty.

Aigbe shared a photo of them which was taken on set of a new movie.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the single mum of two captioned the image with the words;

“Always a delight working with the Ageless Beauty, my Big Sis @faithiawilliams”

Williams, in a recent interview, revealed there was a time she wanted to enlarge her breasts and she also shared her secrets to keeping her glowing skin.

See the post and video of the interview below: