Megan Thee Stallion Denies Being Arrested; Reveals She Was Shot Multiple Times

US rapper, Megan Thee Stallion has released a statement via Instagram, debunking claims that she was arrested by the police.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the Savage crooner revealed she was shot multiple times on Sunday as a result of a crime that was committed against her and “done with the intention to physically harm me”.

The rapper also added that she is focusing on making a full recovery so she can return to back to her life and music.

Sharing the statement, she wrote;

“I was never arrested. This whole experience was an eye opener and a blessing in disguise. I hate that it took this experience for me to learn how to protect my energy”

Read Also: Impostor Manipulates Speed Darlington’s Disclaimer Video To Trick Fans

See her post below: