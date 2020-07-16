Media Personality, Sonola Recounts Bitter Memories After His Mother Remarried

Smooth FM OAP, Bola Sonola alias The Genie, recounted bitter childhood experiences with his mother after she remarried.

The media personality tweeted;

“Do you have flashbacks of bad times in your life you find hard to forget? One of mine is when l drive on the Marina bridge going to the mainland and memories of me living under the bridge for almost 3 weeks hits me and even New Year’s Eve. What was yours?

How would you feel if your Mum, Step Father, his children who he brought into your home to live all travelled on holiday abroad and left you behind to punish you because you knew he had ulterior motives. And when they got back all you got was a T-Shirt? Trying to let go of pain.

Have you cried so much that you ran out of tears. Been carrying this for years and want it off my back so much? I look at my Mum and feel so sorry for her today.

“The worst of my experiences was when my own uncle took me to a babaalawo in Ode Omu after Ijebu ode without my Mother’s knowledge. Where l was asked to kneel down and stuff done to me. Finding it real hard to forget!!“

