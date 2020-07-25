Max FM Radio Presenter, Iya Jogbo, Is Dead

Popular radio presenter, Emmanuella Pobeni Adepoju, alias Iya Jogbo, has passed away following a brief illness.

The news of the media personality’s demise was announced by the management of TVC Communications, owners of TVC, TVC News, and Max FM Lagos and Abuja via Instagram on Saturday.

It was reported that Iya Jogbo died on Friday after suffered from bronchitis and an enlarged heart.

The on-air personality hosted the afternoon show, ‘Wetin Dey’ alongside Wale Pow Pow Pow and Obus Zalee on Max FM.

Speaking on behalf of the staff and management of TVC Communications and Max FM, Andrew Hanlon, CEO of TVC Communications said;

“Whilst we struggle to come to terms with her untimely passing, our hearts and minds are focussed solely on her beloved children and her immediate and extended family and friends.

“Emmanuella’s presence will be with us forever as she leaves a legacy of enormous talent and spirit from the almost 10 years she spent with the company as a key member of the much loved Wetin Dey radio show on Max FM.

She will be deeply missed by us all and by her many thousands of fans who tuned in to hear her unique broadcasts every day.”

May she Rest In Peace. “



