Marry Your Husband, Wife, Not The One A Pastor Recommends – Mike Bamiloye

Pastor Mike Bamiloye of the Mount Zion church has adviced single ladies and men in choosing their life partners.

The pastor, in his social media post, adviced ladies not to rely on words of any pastor or prophet.

Pastor Bamiloye went further to stress that people can only advice as in the end, the choice is for the single person to choose.

READ ALSO – Coronavirus: Daddy Freeze Slams Mike Bamiloye Over Comment On Coronavirus

Sharing on social media, the pastor wrote in part: “if you want to fulfil purpose and live long, you must by all means, by all cost marry your wife/husband…”

See His Post Here: