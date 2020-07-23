Marriage Should Have An Expiry Date – Toke Makinwa (Photo)

Popular Nigerian socialite, Toke Makinwa, has shared her opinion on how marriage should be.

Taking to Twitter, the On-air personality pointed out that marriage should have an expiry date and an option to be renewed.

Toke stressed that people should be allowed to look back on the decisions and vows they made in marriage.

READ ALSO – My Life Changed When I Discovered Compassion, Says Toke Makinwa

Sharing on Twitter, she wrote in part: “I think marriage should have an expiry and subject to renewal clause after a certain number of years, like the way we renew agreements…”

See Her Post Here: