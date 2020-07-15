Man Narrates How Police Forced Him To Admit Being Gay To Extort Him

A Nigerian man has taken to social media to narrate a sad experience with some police officers in the Ogudu area of Lagos State.

Narrating his experience, the man, identified as Valking, pointed out that his life was threatened as he was made to confess to being gay on tape.

Valking also shared that the police extorted some 260k from his account.

READ ALSO – Outrage As Police Inspector Kills Okada Rider For Not Wearing Face Mask

Sharing on Twitter, he called for help of some activists as he shared that he is still in shock over the incident.

See His Post Here:



They stopped my Uber and asked the driver to drive us straight to ogudu police station. When we got there, they took us to one small corner in the police station with a 2 wooden rooms. They collected my phones, my airpods, ID card. — valking ♔ (@_VALKlNG) July 14, 2020

It was a discussion I was having with some friends about closeted gay activities we'd heard rumors about On seeing that, the officer searching my phone said "this one na gay" I was like "Gay????" and I laughed cuz the whole thing was ridiculous. — valking ♔ (@_VALKlNG) July 14, 2020

They told me to add amounts to the front of the names too and recorded me confessing (at gun point). When they saw my account balance, they demanded for half a million, saying they would send this video to the brands I work for, post it online and they’ll lock me for days — valking ♔ (@_VALKlNG) July 14, 2020

Afterwards, they told me it’s better to do yahoo than to be gay, coz according to them "yahoo go dey pay better" I didn't want to take any steps. I just wanted to carry on tweeting as though all was well, but it's not. — valking ♔ (@_VALKlNG) July 14, 2020