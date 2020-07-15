Man Narrates How Police Forced Him To Admit Being Gay To Extort Him

By
Michael Isaac
-
Nigeria police
Nigeria police

A Nigerian man has taken to social media to narrate a sad experience with some police officers in the Ogudu area of Lagos State. 

Narrating his experience, the man, identified as Valking, pointed out that his life was threatened as he was made to confess to being gay on tape.

Valking also shared that the police extorted some 260k from his account.

READ ALSO – Outrage As Police Inspector Kills Okada Rider For Not Wearing Face Mask

Sharing on Twitter, he called for help of some activists as he shared that he is still in shock over the incident.

See His Post Here:

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here