Man Loses His Cool After Hitting Knuckles With Canadian Rapper Drake (Video)

A man lost his cool after hitting knuckles with popular American based Canadian Rapper, Drake.

In a viral video that captured this moment, the young man was seen excitedly walking up to the rapper who was in a car with a tinted shade on.

Upon reaching him, the rapper made a fist as both men hit each other’s knuckles with a smile.

After the greeting, the unidentified man was seen going about in excitement as he screamed in happiness.

Watch The Video Here: