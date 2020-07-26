Man Commits Suicide After Girlfriend Dumped Him For Another Man

A twenty-five-year-old man identified as Ashiru Musa Danrimi allegedly stabbed himself to death with a knife in Kano state after his fiancee abandoned him to get married to another man.

According to reports, the deceased who was a member of a Neighborhood watch in Kadawa ward, Ungogo local government area of the state, became frustrated after his fiancee, Umi Muhammad, decided to get married to another man despite committing himself financially and otherwise to their relationship. He allegedly took a knife and stabbed himself.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the Kano state police command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said the police rushed the deceased to the Murtala Hospital where he was confirmed dead. He said the state Commissioner of Police, CP Habu Sani, has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the tragic incident.

Neighbors of the deceased have expressed shock at the news of his demise as many who knew about their relationship, did not foresee it would end in this manner.