Man Commits Suicide After Being Accused Of Rape

A young Nigerian, Izu Madubueze, has allegedly committed suicide after being accused of rape by a Twitter influencer who refused to provide further details.

#JusticeForIzu is currently trending on Twitter after Izu took his life when a Twitter influencer named Nanichi Anese published his name and other names as men accused of rape.

It was revealed that Izu reached out to Nani and asked to know who he raped but she didn’t have a good answer, instead, she claimed the accuser wanted to remain anonymous. She later said the alleged victim said it was a “non-physical sexual assault”.

However, after reaching out severally to the lady for further details, she ignored him till he went further to issue a public apology to whoever the accuser was.

Izu went further to take his own life, leaving a note on Twitter about it.

