Man Caught Pants Down With Mentally Ill Woman Inside Classroom (Video)

A Ghanaian man, Abubakar was recently caught pants down with a mentally ill woman in a classroom after offering to buy her a meal.

It was gathered that the incident occurred at Abuakwa, a suburb of Kumasi in Ghana.

According to reports, the randy man had told people he was taking the woman to go and buy her a local meal, kenkey.

In the video, the naked man could be seen holding the hands of the mentally derailed woman in the classroom while being interrogated by some angry residents.

Watch the video below: