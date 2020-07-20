Man Calls Out BBNaija’s Alex, Khloe For Making Unauthorized Videos Of Him And His Friends

A Nigerian man, Alaka Hafeez Olamilekan has called out Ex-BBNaija housemates, Alex and Khloe for making unauthorized videos of him and his friends.

The reality TV stars had posted the videos in which they could be heard making fun of the outfits worn by Olamilekan, and his friends.

Reacting to this, the young man took to the photo-sharing app to warn Alex to do the ‘needful’.

In his words;

“Forget about been a celebrity…this doesn’t make sense!!! We saw at mega chicken and we parked our car nxt to each other, even greeted you…not knowing Alex was taking video of me and my friends …it’s fucking annoying, you don’t know me from anywhere…this is so uncalled for…everyone now coming into my dm saying stuffs about what she posted…please am giving her just some time to do the needful…”

Watch the video below: