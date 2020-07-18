Man Beheads Colleague After Seeing His N13m Account Balance

The IRT operatives have arrested one Moses for allegedly beheading his friend and colleague at a pure water company after the late friend told him about a sum of money his elder brother who is based in South Africa sent to him.

According to reports, the elder brother sent the deceased N13 million for the completion of his (elder brother’s) housing project back home in Nigeria.

The suspect was said to have taken the deceased’s phone and ATM card after hacking him to death

Also, he is said to have beheaded Nwachukwu’s lifeless body so that it would be recognized, dumping the headless body in a bush close to the company.

Read Also: After Years Of Domestic Violence, Woman Beheads Husband, Yanks Off His Penis For Dogs To Eat

He then proceeded to make withdrawal to the tune of N2.2 million from the deceased’s account with the aid of some internet fraudsters.

Thereafter, Moses approached various POS points in the city to withdraw various sums of money.

His South Africa based brother was said to have written a petition to the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed, months after he could not locate his brother or hear from him.

Operatives of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), headed by Abba Kyari, a Deputy Commissioner of Police, swung into action to unravel the mystery behind Nwachukwu’s disappearance.

Several weeks into their investigation, IRT operatives were able to trace the POS transactions Moses did with Nwachukwu’s ATM cards to Benin, Ore and Auchi parts of Edo State.

They later arrested him in a hotel in Auchi where he was hiding.

Confessing to the crime, he said:

“When Nwachukwu got a job in the factory, I was the person who taught him how to operate the machine, so we became very close friends.

“While we were working, Nwachukwu told me about his brother who lives in South Africa and how he has been sending money to build his house for him.

“He showed me the alert for the N13 million his brother had just sent to him, saying that he would be travelling to his village to carry out the project. I felt jealous and I decided to steal the money.

“Since we were friends, I tricked him and collected his phone password. I went through it and found the PIN for his ATM card.

“Few days before the day he would be travelling, we worked on the same shift. I lured him outside the company, stabbed him with a knife and killed him.

“I dragged his body into the bush, and because I don’t want people to recognise him easily, I cut off his neck and buried it. Then I took his ATM card to some fraudsters. I gave it to one Yusuf and told him that I needed to hack the account.

“We withdrew N2.2 million from the account. I had trouble with Yusuf because he and the people he brought in wanted to cheat me.

“I killed him on January 8, 2020 and travelled to Ore and Benin City. I stayed in several hotels and was carrying different women, but Nwachukwu’s spirit started disturbing me.

“Whenever I want to sleep, the boy’s spirit will appear to me and will be crying. The girls that were with me would run away, saying that I want to use them for money ritual.

“I regret my actions now.”