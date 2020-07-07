Magu Should Be Placed On Watch-List So He Won’t Run Away, Says Fayose

The former governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose has called on security agencies to put the suspended acting chairman of the economic and financial crime commission(EFCC), Ibrahim Magi on watch-list so as to ‘prevent him from running away.’

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he said the suspended EFCC boss should be subjected to the same fate he subjected him to when he was governor.

He tweeted,

Just as Magu directed that I be placed on “Watch-list” even when I had immunity as a sitting gov, Magu too must be placed on watch-list so that he won’t run away.

EFCC, DSS, Customs, Police, Immigration, Army, Navy, Air Force, others, over to you.

What goes around comes around. https://t.co/lH6JNXP5wu