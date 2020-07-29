Madonna’s Instagram post was flagged on Tuesday night, July 29 for spreading misinformation.

The Pop Queen shared a video of Nigerian-trained US-based medical doctor who claimed she has cured COVID-19 patients with hydroxychloroquine after it was retweeted by President Trump before being removed for ‘misinformation’ by Twitter, Facebook, and Youtube.

Showing support to Dr. Stella Immanuel, Madonna, 61, praised her and called the doctor her ‘hero’ in her post.

Madonna wrote in part: “The Truth will set us all Free. But some people dont want to don’t the truth. Especially the people in power who stand to make money from this long drawn out search for a vaccine Which has been proven and has been available for months…”

See Her Post Here: