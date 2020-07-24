Love Is Action, Show It, Don’t Tell Me – Actress Lota Chukwu

Nigerian actress, Lota Chukwu, has shared the right way she wants love expressed to her.

The actress popular for her role as Kiki in the famous comedy series, Jenifas diary has been tagged as one of fan’s favorite.

Taking to social media, the actress shared that love is by action as she pleads that love she wants her love expressed in action.

Sharing to her fans and followers, she wrote: “Love to me is action. Words are too easy for people… Show, don’t tell”

See Her Post Here: