London Based Record Label, Platoon Music Signs DJ Cuppy

Popular Nigerian artist, DJ Cuppy has signed a new deal with a music platform, Platoon.

The artist, in celebrating the new deal took to social media to celebrate with a photo of her signing the deal.

The music group also took to social media to welcome the Nigerian artists as they shared what the deal means to them.

Sharing the update on Instagram, Cuppy wrote in part: “A new chapter with sweet music. Cuppy is now a @weareplatoonmusic artist…”

See Posts Here: