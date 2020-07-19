Lizzy Anjorin’s New Husband Accused Of Abandoning His Five Wives, Children

Lateef Lawal, the new husband of Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin, has been accused of abandoning his five wives and children.

The newlyweds who shared photos and videos on social media got the attention of a social media user who lashed out these accusations.

According to the accuser, ‘Toromagbe Dinjadinja’, Lateef Lawal was previously married to five wives and has kids.

Toromagbe also alleged that one of Lawal’s wife only delivered a child three months ago.

See Her Post Here: