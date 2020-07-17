Lizzy Anjorin Confirms Wedding Rumors; Pens Emotional Message To Her Husband (Photo)

Popular Yoruba actress, Lizzy Anjorin has confirmed the news of her marriage as she penned an emotional message to her husband.

Information Nigeria recalls pictures from the actress’s wedding ceremony surfaced online on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a cropped photo showing off she and her husband’s wedding bands with a caption which reads;

“14yrs with no flaws…

.

Saying YES is like paying back 1% of your 1001 good deed to me and my late mother..

.

My father

My brother

My comforter

My gist partner

My paddy

My alabaro

My husband

.

None of the good deed you gave me spreed to 3rd party or internet till tmrw ,

.

But I thank myself for keeping promise

.

Make I stop here mk I go drink small water.”

See her post below: