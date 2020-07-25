List Of Nigerian Celebrities With Financial Troubles

Here are four Nigerian celebrities, who have lost their fortunes after being hit by hard times.

A good deal of these celebrities suddenly went from living in affluence to living in pitiable conditions due to poor health conditions.

Some have swallowed their pride and have come out to request for help from their friends and colleagues while others have gone into hiding so they can be away from public eyes.

Below are examples;

Ernest Asuzu

Ernest Azusu was one of the Nollywood bad boys in the early 2000s but his career took a plunge and he disappeared from the spotlight.

The actor was reportedly down with stroke in 2015 and he was bedridden for three years.

In 2016, the actor announced that Jeremiah Funfeyin of Mercyland Deliverance Ministry healed him of stroke.

The cleric reportedly gave him a new SUV valued at about N3.5 million and N1.5 million as startup capital to help revive his career.

A video which captures the moment the ex-Nollywood star could be seen begging for alms on the streets of Lagos surfaced online earlier in the year.

Fans were left shocked over the deteriorating condition of the former actor.

Dr Ebelechukwu Obiano, wife of Anambra state governor, caught wind of the news and she picked up his hospital bill.

The actor was admitted at the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Amaku, Awka.

Ify Onwuemene

Veteran actress, Ify Onwuemene has been diagnosed with endometrial cancer.

It is no news that the ailment has dug deep into her finances as Onwuemene recently reached out to the public for financial support.

Pa Kasumu

Kayode Odumosu, alias Pa Kasumu, died on the 1st of March 2020, after a prolonged battle with heart failure.

The thespian died in a private hospital in Lantoro, Abeokuta in Ogun State.

It was also reported that the late thespian was said to have been suffering from both liver and heart ailments which later affected his memory and eyesight.

The condition was said to have deteriorated after he could not raise enough money to fund his medical trip to India so as to continue his treatment.

Cynthia Morgan

Cynthia Morgan’s career took a nosedive in 2015 after the release of her single, “Simatiniya.”

In 2018, Nollywood actress, Adesua Wellington put out a tweet where she asked about the rapper’s whereabouts and a report emerged claiming she was in trouble over unpaid rent and tax evasion.

It was gathered that she was charged to an Ikeja High Court over her inability to pay the rent of her Omole apartment.

On the same day, she was served with the court papers for evading tax.

The “Don’t Break My Heart” hitmaker re-surfaced this year after she granted an interview.

The rapper claimed she suffered an illness that consumed all her savings and also levied several allegations against her former record boss, Jude Okoye.

The duo were the topic of discussion in May after they went back and forth on social media.