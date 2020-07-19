List Of Nigerian Celebrities Who Dropped Out Of School

Some of Nigeria’s biggest celebrities have been able to strive in their careers without necessarily passing through the four walls of school.

These celebrities opted for a nontraditional route to success by dropping out of school early to make their dreams come true.

It is no doubt that some of them faced a few bumps along the way but every person on this list eventually became hugely successful in their own right.

Here are three movie stars, who have carved a niche for themselves, without bagging a university degree.

Wizkid

The popular Afro-beat singer recently clocked 30 on Thursday and he was widely celebrated by his colleagues and fans all over the world.

Wizkid began his graduate studies at the University of Lagos, but in second year he was transferred to Lead City University which he left behind to focus on building his musical career.

In 2009, the singer began recording his first studio album “Superstar”. In 2010, he released his hit single “Holla at Your Boy”.

The singer once revealed that he does not regret his decision to halt his education.

Genevieve Nnaji

Nnaji, also known as Julia Roberts of Africa, attended Kemeesther Nursery and Primary school, Surulere, Aguda before moving to Methodist Girls College, Yaba, Lagos.

The single mum of one gained admission into the University of Lagos but she dropped out after bagging her first role in acting.

This, however, didn’t hinder her from becoming one of the most successful actresses in the country.

Mercy Johnson-Okojie

Mercy Johnson-Okojie is definitely one of the finest and highest paid actress in Nigeria.

The mum of four began her Nollywood journey in 2003.

Speaking in an interview, the actress revealed that she ventured into acting after she failed the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) twice and she decided she was not going to sit at home idle.

The movie star went on to audition for a movie role and got the role of a possessed maid in the movie “The Maid”.