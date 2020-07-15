Linda Ikeji’s Sister, Sandra Expecting First Child With Husband; Shows Off Baby Bump

Event planner, Sandra Ikeji has finally laid rumors to rest as she recently confirmed she is pregnant and set to put to bed.
The soon-to-be mum shared the exciting news via her Instagram page while announcing it was a few days to her birthday.
The event planner uploaded a photo of herself showing off her baby bump and she went ahead to reveal the gender of her baby.
In her words;
“Few days to my birthday…double celebration. Mama × Baby boy. His grace is sufficient for us.”
