‘Lesbianism Is Unlawful’ – Actress Juliana Olayode (Photo)

Actress Juliana Olayode a.k.a Toyo Baby has described lesbianism as a bad and unlawful act that shouldn’t happen as she recounted how a lesbian recently tried to woo her.
Sharing her experience in a video she shared, the actress said she gave the lesbian her number at an event. However after a few calls, the lesbian came clean on wanting to date her.
Olayode who stated that lesbianism is now a rampant act averred that all she knows is heterosexual relationships.
Sharing that homosexuality and lesbianism is bad and unlawful.
