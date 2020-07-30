‘Lesbianism Is Unlawful’ – Actress Juliana Olayode (Photo)

Actress Juliana Olayode a.k.a Toyo Baby has described lesbianism as a bad and unlawful act that shouldn’t happen as she recounted how a lesbian recently tried to woo her.

Sharing her experience in a video she shared, the actress said she gave the lesbian her number at an event. However after a few calls, the lesbian came clean on wanting to date her.

Olayode who stated that lesbianism is now a rampant act averred that all she knows is heterosexual relationships.

Sharing that homosexuality and lesbianism is bad and unlawful.

Watch The Video Here: