Learn To Cover Up Your Body For It Is The Temple Of God, Fan Tells Toke Makinwa

Popular Nigerian socialite, Toke Makinwa has been caught in a cross with a fan over a post she made thanking the Holy Spirit.

The socialite, in her post, appreciated the Holy Spirit for the growth impacted to her in dealing with the people around her.

However, a follower, ‘Joy_Ochayi’ who seemed to have a message for her, replied her as she slammed her posting raunchy photos of herself.

READ ALSO – Frankie Jay Pens Message To Toke Makinwa On His Birthday (Photo)

Toke, however, in reply to the lady, pointed out that God had other very important things to worry about other than her body.

See Posts Here: