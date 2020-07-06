Lala Akindoju Slams AGN Over Visit To Regina Daniels’ Home

Nigerian actress, Lala Akindoju has slammed the Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, after they paid a courtesy visit to new mum, Regina Daniels and her husband, Ned Nwoko.

Taking to the Twitter, the actress wrote;

“This is actually shameful. In these times where the actor’s guild should show leadership on pressing issues like navigating the industry with COVID-19, like creating structures to stop sexual harassment in the industry. This is their priority. Even if you visit your member must you film and post? The videos we need to see about future and safety of practitioners. Yet, they abuse us and insist that we join. Sigh! 🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️“



Read Also: Rapper Yung6ix Calls Out Bankulli For Allegedly Charging Artists To Meet Kanye West (Video)

See her post below: