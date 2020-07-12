Lagos Seals Unauthorised COVID-19 Testing Center

A private medical laboratory in Ikoyi area of Lagos has been shut down by the state government for allegedly conducting “unauthorized” COVID-19 tests.

Lagos State Ministry of Health made the announcement while advising citizens against patronizing health facilities that are not accredited by the government.

The agency also stressed that this poses danger to the community and staff of such facilities.

Sharing this update the LASG, wrote in part on Twitter: “Yesterday, the Lagos State Ministry of Health, through Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency, sealed a private laboratory located on Banana Island, Ikoyi, for carrying out #COVID-19 tests without the required government approval…”

