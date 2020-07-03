Lagos Seals 10 Private Schools For Holding Lessons

Lagos State Government has sealed off ten private schools in the state for flouting the closure order to prevent the spread of coronavirus, especially among the students.

This was disclosed by the Director-General, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Lagos State, Mrs. Abiola Seriki-Ayeni, who led the Monitoring and Investigation team of the office, during the second and third phase of the massive monitoring of private schools compliance to the directive.

She said a large number of private schools visited across the state were found to have complied, but those who did not comply were sealed.

According to her, the schools were holding lessons for their teeming students within the school premises, disregarding the social distancing order, explaining that the exercise would continue across all the education districts in the state to make sure all schools comply with the government order and discourage the nonchalant attitude of some schools to the directive.

“No doubt, COVID-19 has had a negative effect on our schools but we want students to come out stronger and better. We want to make sure schools are closed. We also want to make sure schools are adhering to the closure directive since the number of COVID-19 infections has increased dramatically over time on the field. ”

She earlier noted that the danger inherent in the exposure and clustering of students in a class in the name of lessons, strictly reiterated that any school where teaching and learning is ongoing while trying to beat government scrutiny without concern for the health and safety of learners would be sealed.

She then urged parents and school owners, to abide by the directive of the Lagos State Government to stay safe and healthy by promoting washing of hands with soap, wearing of masks in public places and using alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

“This is a unique time in the entire world, therefore, it is only the living that learns.”

“This is the time to think and plan strategically to form good partnerships with the government in order to get resources for your schools.”