Lagos Govt Warns Against Indiscriminate Buying, Selling During Sallah

The Lagos state government on Tuesday issued a stern warning to residents of the state against indiscriminate buying and selling during Sallah period such that can result in traffic within the state.

According to a statement by the Corps Marshal of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps, CP Gbemisola Akinpelu (retd), erring individuals would be severely dealt with.

She said, “The corps marshal said the agency was deploying advocacy and sensitisation programmes in and around the Lagos Mainland Local Government Area to ensure general cleanliness of the roads and free vehicular movement in the state.

“She noted with dismay at the unending issue of traffic, reduction in road capacity and general obstructions as a result of commercial activities (indiscriminate parking and trading) especially during this Sallah period, saying necessary action will be taken against any erring individual or group of persons,” the statement added.