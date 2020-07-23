Lagos COVID-19 Cases Likely To Peak In August — Abayomi

Prof Akin Abayomi, Lagos state Commissioner for Health, says COVID-19 cases in the state are likely to peak in the month of August.

The health commissioner said this on Thursday during an ongoing press briefing at the Bagaulto Kaltho Press Centre in Alausa.

He said; “Based on postulations, COVID-19 cases are like to peak next month; we are hoping it peaks soon and the curve eventually gets flattened.”

He also said there were arrangements to begin a hydrochloroquine trial in the state.

He said, “Just a month ago, on April 7, we saw 10 cases per day.

“Two weeks later, it was 32, then 70 cases.

“We are now seeing above 100 cases per day. This shows our graph is moving in a gentle incline upwards.

“We definitely have not reached the peak of our outbreak, we suspect that the peak will happen sometime in July or August and so we are preparing for the oncoming of about 90,000 to 120,000 cases during that period.

“We are increasing our capacity and strategies to deal with this situation.”

The commissioner urged residents not to panic over the increasing cases witnessed in the state, saying it was caused by the presence of sample collection centres in 20 local governments.

He stated that Alimosho, Oshodi and Isolo local governments have started having more COVID-19 cases, adding that a majority of the dead patients in the state were males.