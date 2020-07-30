Lady Receives 100 Strokes Of Cane For Sleeping With Sudanese Man (Video)

A Ghanaian lady was whipped repeatedly for having an affair with a Sudanese man in Saudi Arabia.

The lady was caught having sex with the man and she was lashed 100 times.

According to reports, she was initially beaten with belt by the Ghanaian community leaders before she was flogged.

The community leaders were also heard saying that most Ghanaians who migrate to Saudi Arabia, disgrace their country’s name with their promiscuous lifestyle.

The Sudanese man was also not spared as he was also assaulted.

Watch the video below;