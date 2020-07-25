Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq, Loses Father

Kwara state governor, AbdulRahman Abdul Razak has lost his father, Alhaji AbdulGaniyu Folorunsho Abdul-Razaq SAN (OFR), to the cold hands of death.

He reportedly passed away in Abuja on Saturday at exactly 2.am.

The state governor while making the announcement via a statement on Saturday revealed that he was 93-year-old.

He was born in 1927.

Statement below:

The Mutawali of Ilorin and Tafida of Zazzau(Zaria), who was Chairman of the Nigerian Body of Benchers, died peacefully at about 2a.m. on Saturday July 25th, 2020(the 4th day of Dhul-Hijjah 1441 AH.)

The first lawyer from the Northern Region is survived by his 90-year-old wife Alhaja Raliat AbdulRazaq, illustrious children (including incumbent Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq), and grandchildren.

Arrangement for his interment will be announced by the family shortly.