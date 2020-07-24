Kunle Afolayan Shows Off His 1929 Mercedes-Benz Gazelle (Video)

Popular Nigerian actor and filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan has taken to his Instagram page to show off his new whip.

The actor, who has an enviable car collection, added the vintage 1929 Mercedes-Benz Gazelle into his garage.

According to reports, Afolayan owns a 1965-1972 Mercedes Benz SE; a 1979 Jaguar XJ Series III; and a 1965 Ford Thunderbird.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the filmmaker uploaded videos and photos of his new ride with a caption which reads;

“I am an old soul, vintage mind, classic blood in contemporary body #vintage #classic #classiccars#vintagestyle

1929 MERCEDES-BENZ

GAZELLE“

Read Also: Yoruba Actor Kunle Afod Mourns Death Of Yusuf Satia

Watch the video below: