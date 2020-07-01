Korede Bello Shares Update On Upcoming EP (Photo)

Popular Nigeria singer, Korede Bello has shared with fans and followers that he would be releasing an EP this July.

The singer will be among the list of artists who would be releasing their projects this month as he shared on Twitter.

This update came after a fan asked him for an update on what he has shared he has been working on.

Sharing on Twitter, the singer asked fans to expect his work on the 24th of July.

See His Post Here: