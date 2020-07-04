Korede Bello Explains Who Shouldn’t Be In A Relationship (Photo)

Popular Nigerian singer, Korede Bello, has shared some insights on who shouldn’t be dreaming of going into a relationship with another person.

The singer who is known to share relationship tips and advice stressed that people who think only of themselves should remain single.

The singer made this known in a post on his Twitter account.

Sharing on the micro-blogging platform, the singer wrote: “If you don’t know how to pay attention to anyone but yourself, then you shouldn’t be in a relationship”

See His Post Here: