‘King Of Punchlines’ – Yul Edochie Celebrates Veteran Actor, Chiwetalu Agu

Popular Nollywood actor and movie producer, Yul Edochie, has take a moment to celebrate Veteran Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu.

Pointing that he is celebrating Agu for his contribution to Nollywood and the pop culture in Nigeria, Yul awarded him the ‘King Of Punchline’ title.

Yul also pointed out that Agu has given out phrases that many Nigerians use today in conversations.

Sharing on Instagram, Yul wrote: “Today I want to celebrate this Nollywood legend.

Today is not his birthday but I choose to recognise his immense contribution to Nollywood. The Legend Uncle Chiwetalu Agu (Ichie Ogwu) @chiwetaluagu. The King of Punchlines…”

