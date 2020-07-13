King Ladi Shares Loved-Up Video With His Girlfriend, Tacha

King Ladi, the boyfriend of controversial BBNaija housemate, Tacha, took to his Instagram page to share a loved-up video of them.

The video clip captures the moment Tacha could be seen trying to adjust her man’s hoodie so his face remains hidden while his hands were wrapped around her waist.

The lovebirds could be seen vibing to a popular song titled ‘Jore’ by indigenous musician, Adekunle Gold.

Information Nigeria recalls the reality TV star accidentally revealed her man’s face during a live Instagram session with her fans in 2019.

Watch the video below: