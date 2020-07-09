Kim Oprah Throws Shade At Tacha; Shows Off Her N18.5Million Lexus SUV (Video)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Kim Oprah has gone a step further to take a swipe at co-star, Tacha by comparing her Lexus car to the latter’s Mercedes Benz.

Information Nigeria recalls Tacha denied ever attacking Kim Oprah during the last episode of the BBNaija reunion show which was aired on Wednesday.

Taking to Snapchat, the fashion entrepreneur shared a video in which she flaunted her N18.5 Million Lexus SUV and also put Tacha’s car on display saying there are level.

It didn’t end there as the beauty queen also addressed those criticizing the way she speaks.

Watch the videos below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCbQF9QHui9/?igshid=slkawcrhcv7b