Kim Kardashian Reunites With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian West reunited with her husband Kanye West on Monday, July 27, after flying down to Wyoming for marriage crisis talks with the troubled rapper over his recent behavior on social media.

The celebrity couple was pictured together in a vehicle, having an intense conversation after leaving Wendy’s fast-food restaurant in Wyoming.

At one point, the reality star broke down in tears as she spoke with her husband for the first time in weeks following his political campaign rally and Twitter meltdown.

Kanye has since publicly apologized to Kim for ‘going public’ with their ‘private matter.’

A source told PEOPLE that “as soon as Kim got to the ranch, she and Kanye came out together in his car.”

“Kim is hysterically crying,” the source says, adding that “Kim hasn’t seen Kanye for weeks.”

See Photos Here: