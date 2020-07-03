Kim Kardashain Is Not A Billionaire Yet – Forbes

Forbes has shut down reports that Kim Kardashian is now a billionaire after she sold a 20 percent stake of her beauty line to American multinational beauty company, COTY, for $200 million.

This is coming after her husband, rapper Kanye West, took to social media on Tuesday, June 30, to congratulate her on becoming a billionaire after her deal with COTY.

According to Forbes, the 39-year-old reality star and mother of four is worth about $900million after inking a deal with Coty Inc. to sell a 20 percent stake in the company, which sells make-up and fragrances, for $200million

READ ALSO – Kanye West Celebrates His Wife, Kim Kardashian As She Becomes A Billionaire

Forbes writes that the deal values KKW Beauty at $1 billion, not that she is one yet, but close.

The outlet estimates that Kim has a 72 percent stake in the company now (majority ownership) and that her mother Kris Jenner owns an 8 percent stake.