Kiki Osibanjo Reacts To Claims That She Owns An Abuja Property Worth N800m

Kiki Osinbajo, the daughter of VP Yemi Osinbajo, has refuted claims that she owns the N800 million Abuja property where she runs her business.

This comes after journalist and former aide to President Jonathan, Jackson Ude took to Twitter to question how the entrepreneur got the money she used to acquire the property.

Ude tweeted;

“How did Kiki Osinbajo, VP Osinbajo’s daughter, earn N800million she invested in the property housing her Glam’d Africa Beauty House in Abuja on 10 Durban Street, Wuse 2. Abuja?”

Kiki, who is the CEO of a fashion and beauty store named Glam’d Africa, reacted to the claim.

The entrepreneur revealed she rented the property and she even shared the owner’s name.

See her post below: