Khole Kardashian Giving Another Chance With Tristan After Spending Lockdown Together

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have reportedly rekindled their romance after spending the lockdown together with their daughter True.

The reality star and the NBA pro who broke up last year over his cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner’s ex BFF Jordyn Woods are ‘giving their relationship another try,’ a source told People.

The insider said the couple decided to rekindle their romance after the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star celebrated her 36th birthday last weekend.

Tristan, 29, was in attendance, along with Khloé siblings Rob, Kourtney, Kim, Kendall, and Kylie Jenner as well as their mom Kris Jenner.

A second source tells PEOPLE that Khloé and Tristan “showed that they were back together” at her birthday bash.

Ahead of her birthday festivities, Thompson shared a heartfelt tribute to Khloé on Instagram, posting an adorable picture of himself and the reality star with their baby girl.