Kemi Olunloyo Reveals Those Behind Plans To Defame D’banj (Photo)

Controversial Nigerian journalist, Dr. Kemi Olunloyo, has shared the names of the women she believes are behind plans to defame singer, D’banj.

According to her, Kiki Mordi, Chioma, and Ayodeji are all behind the agenda to defame the singer who was accused of rape.

Dr. Kemi also shared in her tweet that she was tired of doing journalism for the Nigerian audience.

Sharing on Twitter, she wrote: “Emmanuel Akinwotu, I am frustrated with journalism in a country full of Illiterates and unintelligent ppl. Before I go rest, stop writing these articles of lies. Ayodeji, Kiki Mordi, and Chioma were behind this additional Defamation. @StandtoEndRape only wants money. Lies & Fraud.”

