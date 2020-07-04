Kemi Olunloyo Reacts To New Charges Slammed Against D’Banj’s Rape Accuser

Controversial Nigerian journalist, Dr. Kemi Olunloyo, has shared her reaction to update on the rape accusation case between D’banj and Seyitan Babatope.

Taking to Twitter, the journalist shared that she ‘secretly’ carried out her investigation in the case as she failed to share her findings in detail.

Dr. Kemi, however, pointed out that her evidence is incriminating as she shared that many men are awaiting trial over accusations from their exes.

Sharing on Twitter, she wrote in part: “D’Banj upgraded his N100M lawsuit against the woman who he said LIED on him Seyitan to N1.5B… I secretly investigated all parties and my evidence is incriminating….”

