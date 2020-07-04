Kemi Olunloyo Clashes With SARS Operatives In Lagos

Controversial Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo had an altercation with some Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) operatives around the Badore area of Ajah, Lagos.

Taking to her Instagram page, the journalist shared video capturing the moment she engaged in a heated exchange with the SARS operatives.

The journalist accused the SARS operatives, of harassing and trying to extort money from her artiste Wealth 9ja.

Sharing a video clip, she wrote;

“When we left the studio for a listening session we got in the car & boom at the junction SARS #PoliceNG pulled @iamwealth9ja aside. They visibly caused fear for @Richkjtmusic my son who is American and almost dialed @usinnigeria for his protection. They ordered us out! Then they claim I was harassing them,”

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CCL8HxClCS4/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

In a follow-up post, the journalist claimed one of the officers accused her of harassing him after she vowed to have them arrested.

“Officer Kelechi taping me was the leader of the team. His beef was that I harassed him and lied that police ever EXTORTED @iamwealth9ja. He also demanded to search my bag saying I was hiding DRUGS! I told him he needed a search warrant cos I know my CIVIL RIGHTS 😠🇳🇬⚖️ #EndSARS

#kemitalkslaw

#kemitalkscrime“

