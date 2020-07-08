Kemi Afolabi Lays Curse On Bloggers Who Spread False News About Her

Popular Yoruba actress, Kemi Afolabi, has taken to her Instagram page to place curses on bloggers, who are fond of spreading false news about her.

Sharing a photo of herself on a hospital bed, the actress wrote;

“I write from a place of pain…

Enough is Enough! Faceless blogger ur end is near!!!

For every LIE told about me to gain traffic on ur page to enable you get advert placement, you shall loose everything you ever cherished in life one after the other except IF ur stories of me are facts.

I ignore mostly because you’re not accessible for now and battling with you will be a waste of time and energy.

And for every single person that mentioned my name under that blog whether wit real or fake account you shall experience SADNESS before this year come to an end.

THE GIST GOTTA BE INTERESTING TO BE TRUE…

And Pls don’t tell me to ignore because it’s not your name that is been destroyed.”

See her post below: