Kate Henshaw Celebrates 49th Birthday With Adorable Photo

Veteran Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, has added another year to her age and she is thankful for it.

Taking to social media, the actress shared a photo of herself expressing how grateful she is to add yet another year to her age.

Kate stunned in a lovely outfit as she shared on her Instagram page.

Sharing on her Instagram the actress wrote: “Your unfailing love for me and your favour over me is palpable. I am grateful to Almighty God for adding another year to me. Not that I am perfect but you perfect all that concerns me… Spotted it?? Lol”

